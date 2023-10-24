Dubai: Traditional Indonesian martial art, Pencak Silat is set to make its Middle East debut with two major championships in Dubai from November 9-12.
Over 300 athletes and 100 officials from 15 countries will take part in the seventh Asian Pencak Silat Championship and the first Middle East Open Pencak Silat Championship at Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club.
Master coach Roy Z. Kamsanee, the appointed President of UAE Pencak Silat teaches this dynamic martial art at VIC Sports Complex Dubai, said: “It is an honour
Positive feedbacks
for us to host two international Pencak Silat Championship in Dubai and this is the first ever in the history of UAE and the entire middle. We have mapped our next championship in Abu Dhabi for Pencak Silat World Cup in March 2024 followed by the second Middle East Open Pencak Silat championship. We have received positive feedbacks from other Pencak Silat Federation around the world about the upcoming championships in UAE.”
Pencak Silat is a collective word of an indigenous martial art from the geo-cultural area of Nusantara Archipelago since sixth century. It is an ancient dynamic unarmed and armed combative art of self-defence and promoting personal development, endurance, discipline, well-being, cultural preservation and community building.
What makes this competition particularly exciting is the dynamic and captivating nature of Pencak Silat itself. Combining elements of self-defence, artistic expression, and traditional music, it offers a visually stunning and emotionally engaging experience for both participants and spectators alike. The fluid movements, graceful forms and powerful strikes of Pencak Silat practitioners have garnered worldwide admiration. There are 70 National Federation worldwide, 37 Asian Pencak Silat Federation and 14 countries are the members of the National Olympic Council.