Tony Ferguson ends losing streak with TKO over Salt Papi at Misfits 22

Let's be honest, we’ve all watched Ferguson’s brutal MMA decline, so the bar for success was painfully low. Just make it out of the ring without another highlight-reel loss. What we got was a bizarrely familiar version of the old Tony. From the opening bell, he was that same unorthodox pressure fighter, absorbing a few clean shots from the surprisingly game Salt Papi, yet wearing that annoyed expression that made it clear he wasn’t having any of it.