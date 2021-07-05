World champion boxer and London Olympics bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh have been named as the flag-bearers of the 200-strong Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23.
At Tokyo, Mary Kom, 38, will be participating in her second Olympics — women’s boxing was introduced at the London Olympics in 2012 — after failing to qualify for the Rio Games in 2016.
- Tokyo 2020: Past master Zafar Iqbal has a word of advice for Indian hockey team
- Tokyo 2020: Olympic glory still not enough for some star golfers
- Tokyo 2020: After tough pandemic, Maana Patel thrilled to be India’s first female swimmer at Olympic Games
- US sprinter Richardson suspended after cannabis test, will miss Tokyo Olympics 100 metre event
She is the most accomplished Indian athlete, having bagged the world championship a record six times and has won a gold (2014) and silver (2020) medal at the Asian Games.
Manpreet, 28, will be participating in his third Olympics. He has been captain of the Indian men’s team from 2016 and has been part of the team that won gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and two silver medals in the Champions Trophy.
The Indian Olympic Association also confirmed that champion wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8.
In its statement on Monday, the IOA also gave details of the Indian contingent, which will comprise 126 athletes and 75 officials.
“The contingent has bagged 78 quota places and will be competing for 85 medals,” the statement said.