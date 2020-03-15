Detroit's Christian Wood Image Credit: AFP

Detroit: Detroit big man Christian Wood is the third NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, which brought the NBA to a halt this week.

The Pistons played Utah Jazz, who have two players who have tested positive for COVID-19, on March 7.

After that game, Detroit played in New York and Philadelphia.

Wood, who was born in Long Beach and originally attended Los Alamitos High, averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Pistons this season. Wood subsequently transferred to Las Vegas Knight and Findlay Prep while in high school.