Zverev is being looked at one of the few youngsters alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov who are coming through to possibly undermine the dominance of the current ‘Big Four’ of tennis — Federer, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. “Obviously we young guys are coming through. Khachanov winning the Masters in Paris was a big thing,” Zverev said. “I was very happy for him, as well. I wasn’t happy that he beat me, but I was happy for the victory that he had because I’m quite good friends with him. The victory for Tsitsipas in Toronto, I felt like Novak wasn’t playing his best there, but obviously all credit to Tsitsipas. You have to beat someone like Novak because he’s not going to give you the match and he’s done just that.”