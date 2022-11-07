21 singles

The tennis stars have a fantastic 39 Grand Slam titles to their names, including a remarkable 21 singles crowns held by Djokovic, which will no doubt ensure that spectators have an unforgettable experience.

In an official World Tennis League draw, the 18 players were placed into four teams and will compete in a round-robin format, featuring a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles. Matches will consist of two sets, with a tiebreaker played if necessary.

The four teams who will compete for the title are:

The Falcons: Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka & Paula Badosa

The Hawks: Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina & Annett Kontaveit

The Kites: Felix Auger Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Iga Swiatek, Sania Mirza & Eugenie Bouchard

The Eagles: Nick Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu & Andreas Seppi

Highlight matches are set to be:

DECEMBER 19 (6pm)

Kites v Eagles

Aliassime v Kyrgios

Swiatek v Garcia

Entertainment: Tiesto

DECEMBER 20 (6pm)

Falcons v Hawks

Djokovic v Zverev

Sabalenka v Rybakina

Entertainment: Wizkid

DECEMBER 21 (6pm)

Falcons v Eagles

Djokovic v Kyrgios

Badosa v Garcia

Entertainment: Ne-Yo

DECEMBER 22 (6pm)

Hawks v Kites

Thiem v Aliassime

Kontaveit v Swiatek

Entertainment: deadmau5

DECEMBER 23 (2pm)

Eagles v Hawks

Kyrgios v Zverev

Garcia v Rybakina

Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan

DECEMBER 23 (6pm)

Falcons v Kites

Djokovic v Aliassime

Sabalenka v Swiatek

Entertainment: Mohammed Ramadan

DECEMBER 24 (6pm)

Finals

Entertainment: Armin Van Buuren

“The World Tennis League promises a memorable experience for everyone who attends the Greatest Show On Court, and the four teams are certain to provide excitement and thrills galore as they each fight it out for the right to be crowned champions,” said Scott Davidoff, the CEO of the WTL. “And what better combination can there be, with award-winning entertainers following on-court tennis action to round out each day in style.”

Nick Kyrgios will also be at the Dubai event.

Taking part alongside Djokovic will be Alexander Zverev, who by reaching the 2022 French Open semi-finals climbed to No. 2 in the world; Felix Auger-Alliassime, who as one of the most talented young players on the ATP Tour has been re-writing the history books of Canadian tennis; and Nick Kyrgios, one of the most colourful characters in the game and runner-up to Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Joining them will be former world No.3 and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who is working his way back up the rankings after suffering a severe wrist injury; Grigor Dimitrov, former junior world No.1 and Bulgaria’s most successful player in ATP history with three Grand Slam semi-final appearances and the winner’s trophy earned at the 2017 ATP Finals; Gael Monfils, acclaimed as one of the greatest showmen the sport has ever seen; Andreas Seppi, the first Italian to win a title on all three surfaces; and Indian doubles veteran Rohan Bopanna, who at 42 still holds a doubles ranking inside world’s top 20.

The women’s line-up is just as impressive, headed by dominant world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek, who this year has been setting new records on the WTA Tour; reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who has wins this year over three former Grand Slam champions; Anett Kontaveit, winner of six WTA titles, with another 10 runner-up trophies and the first Estonian to participate in the WTA Championships where she went all the way to the 2021 final; and Paula Badosa, a former French Open junior champion competing in the World Tennis League after climbing to number two in the world during 2022.

World No.1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will also be present.