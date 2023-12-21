Abu Dhabi: Elena Rybakina sets her eyes on world No 1 and aims to win more Grand Slam titles in the new year.
“Of course, the main goal is to become the world No 1 one day, but the priority always is to do well in the Grand Slams. So I think the goals are quite the same,” the world No 4 Kazakh told Gulf News.
It is going to be a difficult year for the 24-year-old next year as the Olympic Games is going to add to the tough WTA Tour schedule.
“Yes, it’s going to be tough,” added the 2023 Australian Open finalist. Rybakina and identified areas the areas of improvement.
“I want to improve physically because this part is always a bit weaker for me but on the court there is so much to improve that we never have the time implement what my coach is telling me,” she said
After a good start in Australia, Rybakina’s game suffered due to injuries. The Kazakh is hoping for a better time next year and as a start she is happy with her show against world No 1 Iga Swiatek on the opening day of the Meteora World Tennis League on Thursday.
“Honestly, Iga brought so much energy and the match was really intense. It was difficult but an important one for me. I am in good shape now,” she concluded.