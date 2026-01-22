GOLD/FOREX
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is Gucci’s new brand ambassador

The partnership further cements Sabalenka’s growing influence beyond the court

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after her victory against China's Bai Zhuoxuan during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Gucci, marking the brand’s expanded presence in women’s tennis.

In the campaign video, the Belarusian star is captured mid-rally, racket in hand, wearing a flowing beige and dark brown silk twill gown featuring feather trim, an all-over GG motif, and a button-down finish.

The partnership further cements Sabalenka’s growing influence beyond the court. She was recently selected by Nike to headline the launch of the Shox Z, reinforcing her status as one of sport’s most marketable athletes.

On the court, Sabalenka was the WTA Tour’s most dominant player in 2025, winning four titles and leading the tour in both match victories and prize money. At 27, she is also becoming one of tennis’s most recognisable figures off the court, with a busy offseason that included exhibition matches, late-night television appearances, and a rapidly expanding social media following.

“I started sharing my life on social media not from a branding perspective,” Sabalenka told Tennis.com in New York. “Honestly, I felt like maybe I’m too aggressive on court, and people don’t understand who I am as a person. On the court and off the court, it’s two different people.”

In addition to Gucci and Nike, Sabalenka was recently named a brand ambassador for Emirates, further highlighting her rising profile on the global stage.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
lifestyleTennis

