World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is Gucci’s new brand ambassador

The partnership further cements Sabalenka’s growing influence beyond the court
Dubai: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Gucci, marking the brand’s expanded presence in women’s tennis.
In the campaign video, the Belarusian star is captured mid-rally, racket in hand, wearing a flowing beige and dark brown silk twill gown featuring feather trim, an all-over GG motif, and a button-down finish.
The partnership further cements Sabalenka’s growing influence beyond the court. She was recently selected by Nike to headline the launch of the Shox Z, reinforcing her status as one of sport’s most marketable athletes.
On the court, Sabalenka was the WTA Tour’s most dominant player in 2025, winning four titles and leading the tour in both match victories and prize money. At 27, she is also becoming one of tennis’s most recognisable figures off the court, with a busy offseason that included exhibition matches, late-night television appearances, and a rapidly expanding social media following.
“I started sharing my life on social media not from a branding perspective,” Sabalenka told Tennis.com in New York. “Honestly, I felt like maybe I’m too aggressive on court, and people don’t understand who I am as a person. On the court and off the court, it’s two different people.”
In addition to Gucci and Nike, Sabalenka was recently named a brand ambassador for Emirates, further highlighting her rising profile on the global stage.
