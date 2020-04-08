Roger Federer Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Learning to volley from the master of the art in tennis, Roger Federer? It can be the dream-come-true for any aspiring tennis player (of any age, shape or size) as the Swiss master has thrown open an interactive opportunity to his fans on social media.

A video of him on his official twitter handle shows Federer hitting quick volleys against a wall as he says: “Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely.”

In the video, he stood just inches from the wall and hit rapid fire forehand volleys. Federer was already hitting volleys when the video began and he was still doing so when the video ended. The shots that he hit against the wall were too quick to count, but he hit about 200 consecutive volleys in one minute without moving his feet.

He has tagged the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, Bill Gates and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in his post.

The 20 Grand Slam champion previously had posted clips of himself hitting against a wall in the snow, including around-the-back or through-the-leg-tweener trick shots.