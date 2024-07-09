London: Novak Djokovic accused Wimbledon fans of "disrespect" in a withering on-court tirade after reaching a 60th Grand Slam quarter-final and 15th at the All England Club on Monday.

Djokovic then launched a bitter outburst at a section of Centre Court fans who constantly chanted "Rune" throughout the match, echoing the shouts of "Root", popularised by cricket fans in the country in support of former England cricket skipper Joe Root.

"To all the fans that have had respect and stayed here tonight, I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate it," said an angry Djokovic.

"And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player - in this case me - have a goooooooood night," he added, mocking his tormentors.

When told by the TV interviewer that some fans were shouting "Rune" rather than booing, Djokovic hit back.

"They were. They were. I am not accepting it. No no no. I know they were cheering for Rune but that's an excuse to also boo," he said.

"Listen, I have been on the tour for more than 20 years. I know all the tricks. I focus on the respectful people that pay for the ticket, and love tennis and appreciate the players.

"I have played in much more hostile environments, trust me - you guys can't touch me."

The 37-year-old Serb, still sporting a knee support on his right leg after undergoing surgery last month, set the tone for Monday's fourth-round tie when Rune failed to win a single point in the opening three games.

He saved a break point in the 10th game of the second set before carving out another key break in the first game of the third.