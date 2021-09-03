The serve was huge part of this win, she says after 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(7) victory

Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic celebrates after beating Amanda Anisimova of the United States during her Women's Singles second round match on Day Four of the 2021 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

New York: Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova was on the verge of becoming an early casualty at the U.S. Open yesterday but fired a record 24 aces to overcome Amanda Anisimova 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(7) in a thrilling second round encounter.

Pliskova bettered Julia Goerges’s previous mark (21) for most aces in a women’s match at Flushing Meadows set in 2019 and said her serve was key in getting her past the American.

The tournament began recording the stat in 1998.

Pushed each other

“Of course, the serve was huge part of this win,” she told reporters. “I thought we kind of pushed each other with the serve.

Pliskova will next face Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

“I had a couple of break points ... but we didn’t have many chances on the return. For women’s tennis, normally there is break, break, break. That’s quite impressive I think.” Pliskova looked in control in the opening set after a single break separated the players but Anisimova, ranked 75th in the world, forced a decider when she won the second set tiebreak as the Czech made two double faults.

2-5 down

With the home crowd firmly backing Anisimova and cheering every point she won, the New Jersey-born 20-year-old fed off the energy at Arthur Ashe Stadium to save four break points and force another tiebreak.

Pliskova found herself 2-5 down in the tiebreak but she stormed back, saving a match point as Anisimova made three errors to hand the world number four a place in the third round.

“Super tough match, from the first moment she was playing very good,” Pliskova said.