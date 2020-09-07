New York: World number one Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after hitting a line judge with the ball after a point during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.
After dropping his serve to trail 6-5 in the opening set, a frustrated Djokovic smashed a loose ball down the court, which hit the lineswoman.
He immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee.
Under the rules of the game there is no option other than a default and despite Djokovic's pleadings that he had not meant to hit the official, he was eventually disqualified.
Djokovic shook hands with a stunned Carreno Busta and trudged off to face the music.
It was an incredible end to the top seed's hopes of winning an 18th Grand Slam title, something that had looked increasingly likely as the fortnight progressed.
"It's the right decision," Tim Henman, who was disqualified from Wimbledon for a similar incident in 1995, told Amazon Prime. "He is not aiming for the line judge, but has hit the ball away and you have to be responsible for your actions."