Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after beating Kei Nishikori of Japan in the third round of the 2021 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

New York: No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic overcame losing the tiebreaker of his first set against Kei Nishikori to rebound for a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory yesterday and advance to the men’s fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Djokovic has beaten Nishikori 17 straight times and 18 times in their 20 head-to-head matchups. But Nishikori put up a strong fight in the first set and took Djokovic through many long and entertaining rallies. Djokovic let loose a primal scream-like roar and beat his chest with his fist after he won the third set, winning applause from a crowd that favored underdog Nishikori but appreciated Djokovic’s great skills.

Djokovic kept alive his quest to complete a calendar Grand Slam — winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year— and to win his 21st Grand Slam singles title, which would break his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Slam singles title won by a male player.

Djokovic had to come from behind to beat Nishikori to keep his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive.

“I was quite passive,” Djokovic said of his start against Nishikori. “I was too far back in the court. He was dictating the play. It took me a little bit of time to adjust to his game.”

Tiafoe upsets Rublev

Working late didn’t bother Frances Tiafoe, who upset No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in a 3-hour, 46-minute match that began on Friday and ended at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time Saturday. That was tied for the fifth-latest finish in U.S. Open history.

Tiafoe, who grew up playing at the Maryland tennis center where his father was the head of maintenance, served five of his 24 aces in the final set of his 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-1 victory over Rublev. He Tiafoe also hit 15 winners in the fifth set, compared with four by Rublev.

Youth movement

Yet another 18-year-old upstart moved on to the fourth round.

Emma Raducanu of Britain romped to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at Court 17, continuing a trend toward younger players serving notice that they can play with their older and more experienced rivals.

She followed the examples set on Friday by 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets in men’s singles, and 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who overcame defending women’s champion and No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka in three sets.