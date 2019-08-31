Veteran Leander Paes, along with his partner Guillermo Duran (not pictured) failed to get past the first round in US Open. Image Credit: AP

New York: It was a mixed day for India at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the second round with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov while Leander Paes and his Argentine partner Guillermo Duran failed to progress after suffering a first-round loss in the men’s doubles event.

Bopanna and Shapovalov defeated formidable fourth seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-1 in a match that lasted just 55 minutes. They will now face the Italian pair of Andreas Seppi and Marco Cecchinato on Saturday.