Jabeur sent Chinese hope Wang Qiang crashing out of the Australian Open

Tunisian Ons Jabeur Image Credit: AFP

Melbourne: Unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur sent Chinese hope Wang Qiang crashing out of the Australian Open on Sunday to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Wang stunned Serena Williams in the third round but the 27th seed ran out of steam against the powerful Jabeur, who fought back from a break down in the first set to win 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Jabeur, the highest-ranked Arab woman in history - she reached a career-high 51 last year - is the first Tunisian woman to win a main-draw match at the Australian Open.

"I'm really shaking right now, it's unbelievable, I can't describe how I feel," said the 25-year-old, who will play America's Sofia Kenin in the last eight.