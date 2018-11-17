South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, vice-president of the ATP Player Council, was among the first to lend a supportive voice to the campaign. “It’s always been on the back of my mind. Just generally I’d say being sort of aware of our environment, something that’s always been important to me. Plastic specifically, during French Open, through Netflix of all places, I saw a documentary called ‘Plastic Oceans’. Once you see it, it’s impossible to unsee it. My coach is also very passionate about it. Something we’re trying to build on,” Anderson told media after his third and final group match against Roger Federer late on Thursday.