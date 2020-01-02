Austria's Dominic Thiem. Image Credit: Reuters

Sydney: World No. 4 Dominic Thiem on Thursday expressed confidence a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned in 2020 outside the big three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

While the Austrian, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and others have had success at lesser tournaments, the big guns continue to dominate the majors.

Thiem is one of the men tipped to make the breakthrough, with the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, just weeks away in Melbourne.

He said the younger players were getting close.

“I think we challenged them already a lot. We also beat them especially on Masters 1000 stages and the ATP Finals,” said Thiem.