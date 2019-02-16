Dubai: Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki graced the draw ceremony for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship held at The Majlis of the Dubai Tennis Stadium on Saturday — only to stage a disappearing act when the actual draw was being conducted.
Welcome to the world of superstitions followed by some of the top tennis players.
Whenever Serena Williams is on a winning streak, she is known to keep the same socks on without changing or washing them.
Maria Sharapova never likes to stand on the lines of the court. She also has to turn her back to her opponent and fuss with the strings of her racquet before every serve. Further, the Russian also likes to walk to the baseline, bounce the ball — and play with her hair before actually tossing the ball in the air and serving.
A former champion here, Wozniacki is the No. 9 seed and her quirk is to avoid the draw ceremony.
She will face wild card Samantha Stosur in their first round match.