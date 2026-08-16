Tennis saved me from depression, Aryna Sabalenka opens up after ex-boyfriend’s death

Koltsov died at the age of 42 by suicide after jumping from a balcony at a resort in 2024
Aryna Sabalenka has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of her life, revealing that tennis helped her cope with the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.
Sabalenka and Koltsov, a former Belarusian hockey player and NHL star, began dating in 2021.
In March 2024, just days before Sabalenka was due to begin her Miami Open campaign, Koltsov died at the age of 42. The Miami-Dade Police Department later said he had apparently died by suicide after jumping from a balcony at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.
Sabalenka subsequently confirmed that she was devastated by Koltsov’s death but clarified that the pair had ended their relationship before his passing.
Despite the tragedy, the then two-time Grand Slam champion chose to compete in Miami, wearing an all-black outfit for her opening match. Her decision to return to the court so soon after Koltsov’s death drew criticism at the time.
However, Sabalenka now says returning to tennis was crucial to helping her through the grieving process.
“Tennis really saved me from depression. I was just trying to focus on training, just so I spend less time with myself in my thoughts,” Sabalenka told TIME. “I would cry in practice a lot. It was a very tough moment in my life.”
The world No. 1 said there is no universal way to grieve and that, for her, returning to work was the best way to cope.
“I don’t know if there’s any cliche about how you’re supposed to grieve. I feel like in this situation, there is no right and wrong. We all need different things. For me, going back to work is the only way,” she said.
Sabalenka’s coach Anton Dubrov also recalled how the team tried to support her during that difficult period.
“He was really supportive and really helpful for the team. He was always asking us, ‘What do you think, guys? Should I be at practice? Should I be at the matches?’” Dubrov told TIME, referring to Koltsov’s involvement with the team.
“Sometimes relationships can be not helpful. But he was asking, ‘What do you think would be the best for her?’”
Koltsov’s death was not the first major personal loss Sabalenka has endured. Her father, Sergey, died from meningitis in 2019, aged 43. The Belarusian has continued to honour his memory throughout her career, dedicating major victories to him.
“After I lost my father, it’s always been my goal to put our family name in the history of tennis,” Sabalenka previously said. “Every time I see my name on that trophy, I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my family that they never gave up on my dream and that they were doing everything they could to keep me going.”