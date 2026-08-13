Aryna Sabalenka makes history as first Belarusian to grace Time cover

World No 1 wants to be remembered for more than her performances on the court
Aryna Sabalenka has added another remarkable achievement to her growing list of milestones, becoming the first Belarusian to appear on the cover of Time magazine.
The world No. 1 spoke candidly in the interview about defeats, the relentless demands of professional tennis and her childhood in Minsk. Time described her as “the brightest tennis player in the world” – bold, tough and refreshingly straightforward.
Sabalenka, however, wants to be remembered for more than her performances on the court. “I want to be remembered as a fighter on the court, but also cool and fun off it. I think it’s very important for kids who are training to understand that you need balance,” she said.
Her dominance on court is reflected in the record books. Sabalenka has joined an exclusive group of just 10 women in WTA history to spend at least 100 weeks at No. 1. The list includes legends such as Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.
Her influence extends well beyond tennis. With 7.2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Sabalenka has a bigger social-media following than any other active tennis player, with Serena Williams the notable exception. She also has her own YouTube series, “Arina’s Arena”, which offers fans a glimpse into her life away from competition.
In July 2026, Sabalenka returned to her roots in Minsk, visiting School No. 86, where her journey in tennis began. She opened new tennis courts and conducted a masterclass for young players, making the homecoming an emotional one.
“So many good memories, so many inspiring emotions and joy. I’m really happy to be home again, to talk with friends I hadn’t seen in a long time, and to visit the school where everything began and where they helped me so much back then,” she said.