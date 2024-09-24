Chengdu: Teenager Shang Juncheng became only the second player from China to win an ATP Tour singles title when he beat Lorenzo Musetti in the Chengdu Open final on Tuesday.
Shang, 19, defeated the Wimbledon semi-finalist from Italy 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to thrill the home crowd and join Wu Yibing as the only winners on the ATP Tour from China.
Wu triumphed at Dallas last year.
Shang’s victory over the top seed makes him the first player born in 2005 or later to win an ATP Tour title.
There was to be no repeat for China however in the Hangzhou Open final, where home hope Zhang Zhizhen went down 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) to Croatia’s Marin Cilic.