The 24-year-old Ukrainian who is making her fifth straight appearance in Dubai, is headed towards a history chapter that can be all hers if she wins a third title on Saturday. “I’ve tried to put it on the side. Of course, it’s a very nice motivation. At same time, I’m here to win as many matches as I can. For me every match is another story. I try to be ready for it physically and mentally, and then what happens, will happen,” she shrugged.