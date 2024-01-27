New Delhi: The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna etched his name in the history book on Saturday as he became the oldest man in the Open Era to clinch a major men's doubles crown when he teamed with Australia's Matthew Ebden to claim the Australian Open trophy.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden overwhelmed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 to clinch the crown at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

After deciding to retire from the sport two years ago, Bopanna, 43, has accomplished what most people only dream of. He became the oldest world number one only three days ago, and he now owns the record for the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era (since 1968).

To celebrate the Indian tennis ace, other Indian sports personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag praised "inspiration" Bopanna for his incredible achievement.

After India's ace tennis player won the Australian Open men's doubles crown at 43, legendary cricketer Tendulkar gave Bopanna's victory as an example that anyone's "moment can arrive anytime, anywhere."

"Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna, who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen. Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes," Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India opener Sehwag lavished praise on Bopanna for creating history.

"What a story. What an inspiration @rohanbopanna. Congratulations on becoming the #AusOpen Doubles Champion," Sehwag tweeted.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed Bopanna's historic achievement and said the victory will inspire sportspersons across ages.

India's Rohan Bopanna poses with his family after victory against Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 27, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

"Champions: Played Like One & Won it like One Huge applause to @rohanbopanna and @mattebden for clinching their 1st Grand Slam as a duo- #AO2024 Men's Doubles Title! Rohan Bopanna, defying odds at winning his maiden #AusOpen title & his first-ever Men's Doubles Grand Slam; Emerging as the oldest man to win a Grand Slam & attaining the pinnacle as the Oldest Men's Doubles World No. 1 A feat that will inspire our sportspersons across ages! Congratulations once again!" Thakur posted on X.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman congratulated "inspirational" Bopanna and said

"Not age but the spirit that defines us. Many congratulations Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden on winning the Australian Open Doubles title. Truly inspirational @rohanbopanna#AusOpen2024," Laxman posted on X.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble also lauded the tennis ace's win and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @rohanbopanna and Matt Ebden for winning the Australian Open Doubles title!"

It is the first time Bopanna has won a major title, having lost in finals at the US Open in 2010 and 2023.

In the summit clash, Bopanna and Ebden dominated on serve throughout the one-hour, 40-minute match, winning 80 per cent (40/50) of games with their first delivery and not facing a break point to top off a fantastic week.

The 43-year-old is the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. On Monday, he will become the oldest top-ranked player in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

This was Bopanna's second Grand Slam triumph, his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

How Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden won the title

The second seeds, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden produced a masterclass performance at the Rod Laver Arena to clinch their maiden Australian Open men's doubles title as a team on Saturday.

The duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in a thrilling encounter.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory. Aged 43 years 329 days, he also became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

Bopanna and Ebden got off to a terrific start in the final of the men's doubles match as in the opening game of the first set, the duo registered a scoreline of 40-0 and took a 1-0 lead. After losing the first game, the duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori bounced back in the second game. The game started with the Italian duo taking a 15-0 lead, which was equalized by Bopanna/Ebden. Later, the duo made it 40-40 and took the game in deuce, where Bolelli and Vavassori won.

The first set was like a rollercoaster ride as both the duos were giving tough competition to each other. Bopanna and Ebden register a scoreline of 40-15 to claim a win in the fifth game. Later, Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori bounced back in the sixth game and clinched it by 40-15 to equalize the first set 3-3.

The Indo-Australian duo maintained their dominance in the first set. In the ninth match, the duo comfortably dominated the Italian pair and claimed a win with a scoreline of 40-15.