Abu Dhabi: The World Tennis League (WTL) has today revealed three of the team owners taking charge in Season 2, which will be held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi later this year.

The WTL welcomes new owners — APL Apollo Tubes and Punit Balan Group for the event, which will run from December 21 to 24. Both have a rich history in the global sporting landscape, owning a number of teams across a variety of sports, while Honor FX returns as the third team owner following their participation in Season One. Details of the fourth and final team will be announced at a later date.

SG Mavericks Kites team is owned by SG Sports, the sporting arm of APL Apollo Tubes, which has an extensive portfolio of team investments in a variety of sports including Indian Supercross racing and chess, as well as its primary sponsorship of Indian Premier League outfit, Delhi Capitals.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of APL Apollo Tubes, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our presence in the sporting landscape with the acquisition of SG Mavericks Kites as we enter a new chapter with the World Tennis League. Last year was an exceptional event that showcased the very best of tennis and we’re hoping to make a big mark in December with the ultimate goal of becoming champions.”

Team Eagles will be owned by Punit Balan Group, which has invested in nine teams across sports leagues in India and also supports 60 aspiring young athletes across India.

Punit Balan, Chairman & Managing Director of the Punit Balan Group, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of the World Tennis League, marking a significant stride in Punit Balan Group’s dedication to creating a global sports property. With some of the world’s most exceptional tennis talent already part of our franchise, we are eagerly anticipating a season filled with unmatched and thrilling tennis action. Much like our successes in other sporting disciplines, we aim to put up quality competition and clinch the championship title.”

Finally, the Honor FX Falcons team is owned by HonorFX, an international online forex broker that provides traders with a cutting-edge platform to trade on the world’s markets.

Rahul Saxena, COO of WTL, said: “I would like to extend a warm welcome to our team owners for Season Two. Each of our owners have a unique passion for the game of tennis, and their dedication to the growth and promotion of World Tennis League will aid us in making Season Two a truly world-class event.”