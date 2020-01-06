Former world No. 1 wanted to play with the Dane ahead of her retirement

Former world No.1 Serena Williams (right) and Caroline Wozniacki were a show-stopper as doubles partners in the ongoing WTA event in Auckland. Image Credit: AP

Auckland: Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2, 6-4 at the Auckland Classic on Monday.

Wozniacki is set to retire after the Australian Open later this month and Serena said she wanted to partner the Dane before she hung up her racket.

“I had to play with her before she retires,” the 38-year-old Serena said after the win saw the unseeded pair advance to the quarter-finals, where they could face the top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson.

The Japanese duo struggled to deal with Serena’s powerful serve in the opening stages before they got the measure of the American veteran to break her once.

But Serena and Wozniacki, who looked relaxed throughout the match and even found the time to joke with each other, continued to press in the second set and wrapped up the match in 71 minutes.

Serena and Wozniacki begin their singles campaigns at Auckland on Tuesday.

In Monday’s singles matches, French eighth seed Caroline Garcia rallied to beat American Taylor Townsend 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in a match that lasted over two-and-a-half hours.