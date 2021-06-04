Paris: Serena Williams recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open.
Williams verbally urged herself to become more aggressive and move her feet more when she trailed in the second set.
She next faces Elena Rybakina, who defeated Elena Vesnina 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time at a major.
Williams is again chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.
One-set victory
Kei Nishikori followed up two consecutive five-setters with a one-set victory at the French Open.
Nishikori reached the second week at Roland Garros for the seventh time after qualifier Henri Laaksonen retired while trailing 7-5.
Nishikori has a 26-7 record in five-set matches.