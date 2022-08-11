Toronto: Serena Williams, playing her first match since indicating this week she’s in the home stretch of her illustrious tennis career, fell in straight sets to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters on Wednesday.
Switzerland’s Bencic broke the 23-time Grand Slam champion twice in the first set and once in the second for a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
Williams, 40, had beaten Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday for her first singles victory since the 2021 French Open, 14 months ago.
Williams is still scheduled to play Cincinnati next week and the US Open, a Grand Slam she has won six times and which could be her final tournament.