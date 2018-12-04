Abu Dhabi: Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has been added to the star-studded line-up for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi from December 27-29.
The 37-year-old American, who is widely regarded to be the greatest women’s tennis player of all-time, will play her sister Venus in a one-off exhibition match on day one of the three-day event ahead of the men’s tournament. Children aged 2-12 will be able to enter free to watch the game between both sisters on day one when accompanied by a fee-paying adult.
Serena will be looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of most Grand Slam wins (24) at the Australian Open in January and the MWTC will serve as an important test ahead of Melbourne.
Having used Abu Dhabi as her comeback event after nearly a year away from the sport following the birth of her daughter last year, Serena lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the first ever women’s exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in 2017 before going on to reach the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open this year.
“I loved playing in Abu Dhabi last year,” she said. “I am excited to return to such a beautiful city and to see my fans. This time, I’ll be playing against my sister, so the match will be even more special.”
Against her sister, she enjoys a better 18-12 head-to-head record and the pair last met at this year’s US Open in the round of 32 where Serena won 6-1, 6-2.
The men’s draw will see World No. 1 and 14-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and World No. 2 and 17-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal play alongside MWTC defending champion Kevin Anderson, French Open finalist Dominic Thiem, Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chung and recent Paris Masters winner Karen Khachanov.
Tickets start from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae and all Virgin Megastores, or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or by calling +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country. Fans looking to attend all three days can avail 20 per cent discount on ticket prices.
For more information visit www.mubadalawtc.com