Dubai: The UAE bagged their second win in as many days with a 3-0 result against Kyrgyzstan in their Group D match of the Asia/Oceania Davis Cup being held at the Jordan Tennis Federation campus. Hamad Abbas Al Janahi got the UAE off to a quick start with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Ernest Batirbekov, while the experienced Omar Behroozian put the issue in their favour with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kirill Kistanov. In the doubles, Abdullah Al Ahli and Fahad Abbas Al Janahi teamed up for a 6-1, 7-6 (5) win over the Kyrgyz pairing of Kistanov and Farhad Urumbaev.