Salah Tahlak Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Salah Tahlak, Duty Free Executive Vice-President for Corporate Services and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, has been re-elected for the fourth time as a member of the ATP International Group Council for an additional three-year term, in an election conducted by the body that runs the men’s professional tennis.

A member of the ATP Global Tournament Council since 2010, Tahlak is the first and only Arab national to be re-elected for four consecutive terms. Tahlak, who has been involved with the DDF Tennis Championships since the beginning in 1993, served his first term on the ATP post from 2011 to 2014. He was then re-elected a second and third time to serve till 2019 and was inducted for a fourth time to serve till the end of 2022.

Speaking on his re-election to the ATP post, Salah Tahlak said: “I am thankful for this opportunity to continue and serve as a Council Member of the ATP International Group for another three years. This is a great honour and I am proud to represent Dubai Duty Free, Dubai and the UAE, as well as the wider Arab region in the world of tennis. I look forward to working closely with my fellow council members in the years to come.”