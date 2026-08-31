Rybakina in great position to claim No 1 ranking

It the WTA live rankings are any indication, Aryna Sabalenka’s current two-year reign at the top may be coming to an end soon. The Belarussian two-time defending US champion will need Elena Rybakina, the current No 1 in the live rankings, to lose before the semi-finals to keep her top spot, assuming she then goes on to win the title for a third time. Even No 3 Jessica Pegula will be hoping Rybakina falls before the last-four stage in which case she can unseat Sabalenka at the top by winning the title.