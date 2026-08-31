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Rybakina in great position to claim No 1 ranking

World No. 2 only needs to make US Open semis to reach the top spot

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina
AFP

It the WTA live rankings are any indication, Aryna Sabalenka’s current two-year reign at the top may be coming to an end soon. The Belarussian two-time defending US champion will need Elena Rybakina, the current No 1 in the live rankings, to lose before the semi-finals to keep her top spot, assuming she then goes on to win the title for a third time. Even No 3 Jessica Pegula will be hoping Rybakina falls before the last-four stage in which case she can unseat Sabalenka at the top by winning the title.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, has come close to wresting the No 1 ranking a few times before, but has not managed to make it count and this could be her best chance, despite a heel injury forcing her to retire from her Cincinnati WTA quarter-final last week.

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"I started to practice, so I feel well," the Kazakh said ahead of her US Open campaign. "We're still making some adjustments, but overall I'm happy how we dealt with the problem. We worked hard and likely it's all good right now and it's just a matter of a couple more practices and then, yeah, going on the match.”

For weeks, Rybakina has said she isn't focused on the ranking, and her injury has only reinforced that approach. "From media mostly I know where I should get, how the others should play – all the different scenarios," she said. "But for me, especially now when I had this injury last week, I feel like the most important (is) just try to stay healthy, play match at a time.

"I'm trying not to think about it at all and just play match at a time."

The 27-year-old world No 2 said fear of aggravating the injury won't hinder her in the final Grand Slam of the season. "I'm quite confident with the decision we are making each day how to practice, what to do, and especially what can happen worst-case scenario.

"So all these things I feel quite confident."

The reigning Australian Open champion takes on Thea Frodin in the first round on Tuesday, hoping her body holds up enough for her to achieve something she has always dreamt of, being the best player in the world.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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