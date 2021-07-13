Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics because of a knee injury.
Federer, 39, lost in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon this year but anticipates re-joining the Tour for the hardcourt swing later in the year.
''During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter.
"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.
"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar." Federer won the gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Games in Beijing and a silver medal in the singles four years later in London.
Federer, now ranked number nine in the world, had two knee surgeries in 2020.