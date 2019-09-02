Roger Federer Image Credit: Screenshot Twitter/ @usopen

New York: After moving through to the quarter-finals with an almost effortless 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 victory over 15th seed David Goffin, Roger Federer expressed uncertainty about whether he will compete at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Federer has been imperious here in the past two rounds, dropping only five games against Dan Evans on Friday and then four on Sunday. But he remained cagey about his scheduling — even though he has confirmed that he will play the ATP event in Tokyo in October this year.

“It’s still a year away,” Federer said. “The time is slowly coming around for me, in my mind, my team, my family, to find out what’s the best schedule after Wimbledon next year.

“As I don’t know if I will be playing, I don’t know the requirements,” added Federer, in reference to the fact that a certain number of Davis Cup appearances are required before a player has automatic access to the Games.

Even so, it is hard to imagine the International Tennis Federation would block the world’s most popular player from competing.

“The Olympics have always been very memorable,” Federer said. “Either with carrying the flag, meeting my wife in 2000, winning gold.

“Naturally, it’s always going to be a possibility for me to play Tokyo if there is an exemption. I don’t know if I’m actually going to do it or not because it all depends on family, on scheduling, on body, on future.”