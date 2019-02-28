Currently in Grade 9, Riya’s next step is a longer duration during the summer of 2019. “That’s the idea as I quite liked the way they take tennis seriously,” she said. “And secondly, Saddlebrook has been home to some of the best players including Justin Henin, Pete Sampras, Martina Hingis and Caroline Wozniacki. These players have made it from there, and I believe I too can achieve my dreams.”