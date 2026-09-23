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Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray: Tennis legends set for first clash in 10 years

Event will be held at Nadal’s academy as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Andy Murray (R) with Rafael Nadal
Andy Murray (R) with Rafael Nadal
AFP

Spanish legend Rafael Nadal and Scottish great Andy Murray are set to face each other for the first time in 10 years when the two tennis icons captain their respective teams at the Rafa Nadal Academy Slam next month.

The exhibition event will be held at Nadal’s academy in Manacor, Mallorca, on October 3 as part of celebrations marking its 10th anniversary.

Nadal personally invited Murray to the event in a video posted on social media, joking about the Scot’s recent training regime.

“I know you’ve been practising a lot, almost like a professional. I can’t practise as much as you, but I think I can still be competitive,” Nadal said.

“Maybe you can bring some of your friends and I can bring some of mine, and we can have a team competition here at the Academy to celebrate the 10th Anniversary.”

“It would be fantastic for everyone here at the Academy to welcome you back.”

Murray will captain Team Murray against Team Rafa, with the remaining members of both sides yet to be announced.

The event is expected to attract a full house and will mark Nadal’s first appearance on a tennis court since he retired from professional tennis. The Spaniard played his final competitive match during Spain’s Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands in November 2024.

Murray and Nadal last faced each other in the semi-finals of the 2016 Mutua Madrid Open, meaning their reunion will come more than a decade after their previous meeting.

There has also been speculation among fans about a possible appearance by Roger Federer, but there has been no confirmation of the Swiss great’s participation.

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