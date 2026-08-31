Novak Djokovic’s body has given up, will he follow suit?

Djokovic showed the power of belief by winning three Grand Slams in 2023 and reaching the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams last season. It gave him hope that he could still compete with the best. That was still when his body willed itself to respond to his mind. Now it has given up. Djokovic has expressed his desire to carry on till the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Right now, that seems a bridge too far.