Madird: Rafael Nadal has suffered a “seven millimetre” tear to his abdomen but still intends to play his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios on Friday, sports daily Marca reported.
Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, underwent scans on the injury on Thursday following his gruelling 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) victory over Taylor Fritz in Wednesday’s quarter-finals. Still the 22-time champion turned up for practice at Aorangi Park on Thursday, hitting his forehands and backhands.
Unsure of participation
The 36-year-old said he was unsure over his ongoing participation in the tournament as he targets the third leg of a rare calendar Grand Slam.
“I can’t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar,” he said after beating Fritz.
Previous similar situation
Nadal played under similar circumstances at the 2009 US Open when he had a two-centimetre tear.
He went on to make the semi-finals, losing to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro.
Nadal’s serve speed dropped drastically from the end of the second set against Fritz, after he took a medical timeout, but he still clinched the tie in a final-set tiebreaker.
A third Wimbledon title, and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns, plus a US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows in September would see the Mallorcan claim the calendar slam — a feat last achieved in 1969 by Australian great Rod Laver.