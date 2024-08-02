Paris: Andy Murray said he was retiring "on my terms" as his trophy-filled career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, closing another chapter on tennis's golden generation.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement aged 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men's doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul delivered the knockout blow with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Britain's Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event.

"I'm proud of my career, my achievements and what I put into the sport," said Murray.

"Obviously it was emotional because it's the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I'm happy with how it finished."

He added: "I'm glad I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms because at times in the last few years that wasn't a certainty."

Britain's Andy Murray (R) speaks with Britain's Daniel Evans (L) while playing US' Taylor Fritz and US' Tommy Paul during their men's doubles quarter-final tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 1, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Career-long rival Novak Djokovic described Murray as "an incredible competitor".

"One of the greatest warriors tennis has seen. His fighting spirit is definitely something that I'm sure is going to inspire many generations to come," said the Serb.

Injury toll

One of the 'Big Four' in the sport, Murray joins 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in retirement after the Swiss great quit in 2022.

Rafael Nadal, the winner of 22 majors but battling more injuries at the age of 38, exited the Paris Olympics on Wednesday and suggested that he had played his last match at Roland Garros, where he won 14 of his Slams.

Nadal also effectively ruled himself out of the US Open, sparking more speculation that the great Spaniard is also finished in the sport.

That would leave just 37-year-old Djokovic - winner of a record 24 Grand Slams - still active amongst the sport's eminent talents who have carved up 69 majors between them.

Murray famously ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion at Wimbledon when he triumphed in 2013, defeating Djokovic in the final.

He added a second title in 2016, taking his career majors total to three after breaking his duck at the 2012 US Open.

Murray won gold at the 2012 Olympics on an emotional day at the All England Club when he defeated Federer just weeks after he had lost the Wimbledon final to the Swiss on the same Centre Court.

Four years later he defeated Juan Martin del Potro to become the first player, man or woman, to win two Olympic singles golds.

Murray also led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015, the country's first in 79 years.

He has won 46 titles in all and banked around $65 million in prize money.

However, he has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, slumping to 117th in the world.

The Scot has played with a metal hip since 2019 and suffered ankle damage earlier this year before undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst, which ruled him out of singles at Wimbledon.

Instead, he played doubles with brother Jamie and was defeated in the first round before an emotional tribute arranged by tournament chiefs.

"It's hard because I would love to keep playing, but I can't," admitted Murray at the All England Club.

"Physically it is too tough now, all of the injuries, they have added up and they haven't been insignificant."

Men's tennis has already opened up a new frontier.

Jannik Sinner, the 22-year-old Italian, succeeded Djokovic as Australian Open champion in January and eventually took his world number one ranking.