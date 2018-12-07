Peng reached a career-high ranking of world No. 1 in doubles by the WTA on February 17, 2014, making her the first Chinese tennis player (male or female, and in singles or doubles) to reach world No. 1. She was also ranked as high as No. 14 in the singles in August 2011. She won a gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou and at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, Peng won her first with Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and again teamed up with the same player to claim the 2014 French Open.