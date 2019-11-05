Patriotism and national colours are always on full display at India-Pakistan encounters. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Islamabad: The International Tennis Federation says this month’s Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad “must” now be played at a neutral venue due to security concerns.

The tie was originally scheduled to be played in September but the ITF pushed back it to November 29-30 after political tension between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

“Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITF’s independent security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision that the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India on 29-30 November 2019, must be played at a neutral venue,” the ITF said in a statement on Monday.