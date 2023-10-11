Abu Dhabi: Tunisian ace Ons Jabeur is looking forward to her maiden foray in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open to be held at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi from February 3-11.
The WTA 500 event, hosted in partnership with Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will bring together the world’s top women players at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre, including the current world No 7, Jabeur.
“I’m excited to be heading to Zayed Sports City for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February 2024. The fans in this region have always been so generous with their love and support and I can’t wait to get on court for this incredible tournament,” said Jabeur, who has reached a career-high ranking of No 2 last year.
Exceptional talent
Mansour Alketbi, Executive Director - Digital and Corporate Services at Mubadala Investment Company and Mubadala Foundation representative, said: “We are delighted the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will soon return and will welcome exceptional talent such as Ons Jabeur. Her participation will ensure we showcase world-class tennis in the UAE and reinforces our efforts to empower talent both on regional and international stages.
"The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues our legacy and commitment to tennis in the Emirates and highlights our dedication to promoting sporting excellence and inclusivity, and making high-level tennis accessible to the local community.”