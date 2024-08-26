New York: Paris Olympics champion Zheng Qinwen rallied from a set down to beat Amanda Anisimova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday and reach the second round of the US Open.

“Obviously she’s hitting the ball really good today,” Zheng said of Anisimova, who is on the upswing since returning from a mental health break in January — when she was ranked 373rd in the world. A run to the final at Toronto this month saw her return to the top 50 and gain a wild card invitation into the main draw.

“Every ball (from Anisimova) went inside in the beginning and I couldn’t do anything,” Zheng said. “More as the match goes I started to find my rhythm on hard court. Little by little I started to get into the rhythm.”

Zheng, who finished runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open in January, has said she didn’t want the same let-down that followed that performance happen in the wake of her groundbreaking Paris Games triumph.

Asked on court about her run to gold — which made her China’s first Olympic tennis singles champion — she was gracious but already looking forward.

“I’m happy what I did in the past, but right now I just want to focus on what I do here,” said Zheng, who could face Sabalenka again in the quarter-finals.

Defending champions

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff launch their title defences on Monday, Serbian superstar Djokovic aiming to follow up his emotional Paris Olympics triumph with his first Grand Slam title of 2024.

Djokovic, seeded second behind world No 1 Jannik Sinner, is vying to become the first man to repeat in New York since Roger Federer won five straight US Opens from 2004-2008.

“Hopefully that changes this year,” Djokovic said. “That’s the goal.”

It’s been an erratic year for Djokovic, who was hindered by a knee injury and for the first time since 2017 is looking at the prospect of a year without a Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old, whose 24 Grand Slam titles are tied with Aussie legend Margaret Court for most all-time, says he still gets pumped up for the “pillars of our sport.”

And that’s especially true of the US Open, where he’ll anchor the night session taking on Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot.

“The US Open is a slam that holds the biggest tennis court in the world,” Djokovic said of the energy on Arthur Ashe Stadium. “Night sessions at US Open are very famous. I can’t wait to be under the lights. the noise, the energy of the stadium is just different from anything else.”

Gauff, who has endured a dip in form since winning her maiden major last year, closes the afternoon session on Ashe taking on 66th-ranked Varvara Gracheva of France.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, faced 13th-seeded American Ben Shelton, who is aiming to improve on his scintillating semi-final run last year.

If Shelton prevails, it would mark the final Grand Slam appearance for Thiem, who plans to retire at the end of 2024 after several injury-plagued seasons.

Shelton is just one of the US men out to end a US Open title drought that now stretches over two decades — back to Andy Roddick’s 2003 victory.

Compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe were also in action on Monday, 12th-seeded Fritz taking on Camilo Ugo Carabelli and 20th seed Tiafoe — coming off a runner-up finish to Sinner at the Cincinnati Masters — facing Aleksandar Kovacevic.

“I think it’s inevitable that we will have a Grand Slam champion from our country,” Shelton said before the tournament. “I don’t know when it’s going to be or who it’s going to be.”

Other notable matches on Monday saw Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, seeded second behind world number one Iga Swiatek, taking on Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic facing Spain’s Marina Bassols Ribera.

In early action, Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia moved smoothly into the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell.

There was more Grand Slam disappointment for ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who retired with an apparent shoulder injury after dropping the first set against China’s Wang Yafan 6-2.