Paris: Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday’s final to win a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title and close in on securing the year-end No 1 ranking for an eighth time.

The 36-year-old Djokovic eclipsed his previous record set two years ago as the tournament’s oldest champion, capturing his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretching his winning run to 18 matches.

Djokovic collected his sixth title of the season to draw level with Carlos Alcaraz, adding to the Masters victory in Cincinnati that set him up for a landmark 24th Grand Slam singles crown at the US Open.

He will take a 1,490-point lead over Alcaraz into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin later this month. Djokovic won the tournament for the sixth time last year after Alcaraz withdrew because of injury.

10th straight loss

Dimitrov, 32, was chasing his first title in Paris since winning the ATP Finals in 2017 but suffered a 10th straight loss to Djokovic in a meeting of the two oldest players in the top 20.

The pair held serve largely untroubled until Djokovic landed the first blow at 3-3 in the opening set, when Dimitrov gave his rival his first glimpse with a forehand that drifted long.

Dimitrov produced a crunching serve that a scrambling Djokovic could only return shallow into the court, but the Bulgarian dumped his backhand into the net to concede the break.

Great consistency

Djokovic followed it up with an easy hold and wrapped up the set in the 10th game on his second set point, after Dimitrov scrapped his way back to deuce before spearing a backhand wide.

The second set went on serve before Djokovic’s greater consistency told once more, Dimitrov coughing up another break point with a wild forehand and then effectively sealing his fate with an errant backhand.

Djokovic consolidated his cushion with another routine hold, and while Dimitrov saved a break point at 2-4, it only delayed the inevitable.