London: It doesn’t look like anyone is capable of standing the way of Novak Djokovic as the Serbian world number one brushed aside South African Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2 to book a place in the final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the year-ending Nitto ATP Finals here late on Saturday.
The red-hot favourite, who is yet to drop a set at The O2 Arena in this competition, looked invincible in a repeat of this year’s Wimbledon final as he eased through to his seventh season-ending final.
“This is by far the best match of the week for me. What pleased me is that this is come at the right time as Kevin is a really good player with a huge serve. But that didn’t work for him and so I concentrated on getting in as many balls in from his second serve,” Djokovic said after the match.
“I am pleased to be playing at a consistently high level so late in the season, especially when most of the players are tired and trying to find that little reserve that is left in the tank at this time of the year. This is possibly the best serving I have done this week and that stat will definitely help me get some amount of confidence going into Sunday’s final,” he added.
If Djokovic looked to be on fire, nothing seemed to be going right for his opponent from Johannesburg. Anderson dropped the serve in the very first game and then again in the seventh as Djokovic ran off with the opening set 6-2 in 39 minutes. The second set went the same way with breaks in the first and fifth setting up Djokovic for a sixth title when he faces Germany’s Zverev at The O2 Arena.
In the earlier match, Zverev had played a consistent game mixing aggression with caution for a shocking 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over former world number one Roger Federer.
On Sunday, Mike Bryan and Jack Sock will take on the French duo of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut to decide the doubles champions from 3.30 pm, following which the singles final between Djokovic and Zverev will be played.
RESULTS
(Singles semi-finals) Alexander Zverev bt Roger Federer 7-5 7-6 (5); Novak Djokovic bt Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2.
(Doubles semi-finals) Mike Bryan/Jack Sock bt Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (4); Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut bt Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (5).
Order of Play (Sunday)
(7.30 pm) Doubles final: Mike Bryan/Jack Sock vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut; (3.30 pm) Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev.