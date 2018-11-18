If Djokovic looked to be on fire, nothing seemed to be going right for his opponent from Johannesburg. Anderson dropped the serve in the very first game and then again in the seventh as Djokovic ran off with the opening set 6-2 in 39 minutes. The second set went the same way with breaks in the first and fifth setting up Djokovic for a sixth title when he faces Germany’s Zverev at The O2 Arena.