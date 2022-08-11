Montreal: Nick Kyrgios produced a serve-and-volley masterclass to topple world No 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 for his eighth straight win on a day of upsets at the Canadian Masters in Montreal on Wednesday.

Britain’s Dan Evans stunned fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 at the ATP 1000 event, while the day kicked off with American Tommy Paul rallying to beat Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3.

Jack Draper, ranked No 82 in the world, scored arguably the biggest upset, the Briton rounding off the day with a 7-5, 7-6(4) win over Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Sending the ball to stratosphere

It appeared that top-seeded Russian Medvedev had all the momentum when he eased through the first set tiebreaker and the temperamental Kyrgios smashed a ball into the stratosphere in frustration.

But the Australian regrouped and broke Medvedev’s serve to begin the second set and served his way out of trouble in the following game for a 2-0 lead that he would not relinquish.

The match’s pivotal moment came in the fourth game of the third set when Kyrgios raced from corner to corner to deliver a backhand that the charging Medvedev could not handle, putting the Australian up a service break that sent the sunsoaked fans to their feet.

Game style

Kyrgios, who won 82 per cent of his first serves, held at love in the final game to seal a place in the last 16.

“I knew he was feeling confident so I had to come out there with a game style that wasn’t going to give him too much rhythm,” Kyrgios told reporters. “I served and volleyed pretty much every point.”

World No 4 Alcaraz looked to be heading for victory when he bagged the first-set tiebreak before opening up a 4-1 lead in the second when his game inexplicably unravelled.

Challenge fades

Alcaraz earned a match point during the second set tiebreak but once Paul saved it, the 19-year-old Spaniard’s challenge faded.

“Right now all I can say, it was the first time that I couldn’t handle the pressure,” said Alcaraz.

“I felt the pressure to be the No 2 seed in this kind of tournaments, No 4 in the world. It was the first time that I felt that pressure, and I couldn’t handle it.”

Fourth seed Casper Ruud, who lost to Rafa Nadal in this year’s French Open final, is the highest seed remaining in the tournament and advanced to the third round with a 7-6(3), 6-3 win over Alex Molcan.