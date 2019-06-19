Eight leading players will be seen in action in Zayed Sports City events

Abu Dhabi: The 12th Mubadala World Tennis Championship is swapping ‘new balls please’ for ‘new dates please’ with the exhibition tournament now being staged one week earlier than its traditional slot at Zayed Sports City in December.

Tournament owner Flash Entertainment has announced the event will be staged from December 19 to 21 with the change in date expected to increase the number of tennis fans heading into the festive season.

Six male and two female players, who are yet to be named, will be the star attractions.

“We are constantly looking to evolve the event and the new dates will enhance the senses of visitors and further cement Abu Dhabi’s reputation as the perfect winter holiday destination,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

“The new dates have enabled us to enhance the spectator experience and the Tennis Village will be packed with fun festive activities for all.”

Rashed Al Harmoodi, Head of External Corporate Relations for Mubadala, the title sponsor of the tournament, commented: “Our long-standing support of this tournament is focused on the benefits it offers the community. Bringing world-class sports stars to the nation’s capital provides a great spectacle for sports fans while presenting role models for young people. It’s an opportunity for us to work with our partners to promote healthy living and an active lifestyle through tennis. Zayed Sports City is a fantastic, world-class venue for this event and we’re pleased with the role the Championship plays in promoting Abu Dhabi internationally.”

In addition to nine top-class matches across the three days, spectators can enjoy tennis clinics, autograph and question-and-answer sessions with the players and get involved in interactive competitions. Tournament hospitality offers unmissable food and beverage, while the grand slam range of F&B in the Tennis Village caters to all tastes.