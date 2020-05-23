Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. Image Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka has become the top-earning female athlete, replacing fellow American tennis player Serena Williams at the top.

According to a story posted on Forbes.com, the 22-year-old double Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1 earned $37.4 million over the past 12 months from endorsements and prize money, eclipsing Serena Williams in that span.

Forbes said Osaka’s total is a one-year record for a female athlete, topping the previous mark of $29.7 million set by Maria Sharapova in 2015.

Osaka is No. 29 overall, with Williams at No. 33, on Forbes’ annual list of the 100 top-earning athletes.

Williams had led the way among women each of the past four years.

Osaka beat Williams in the 2018 US Open final and then added the 2019 Australian Open title, allowing her to become the first player from Asia to be No. 1 in the women’s or men’s tennis rankings.