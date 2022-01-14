1 of 12
Japan’s Naomi Osaka is the world’s highest-paid female athlete, according to a list published by business magazine Forbes. The four-times Grand Slam tennis champion has been helping to raise awareness of mental health issues in sport.
She raked in $57.3 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year, nearly all of which came from an endorsement portfolio that has added more than 10 brand partners over the last year and a half.
The list was published after a year in which Osaka withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health amid a public row over mandatory press conferences at the Grand Slam, saying they took too great a toll on her mental wellbeing.
Fellow tennis players Serena Williams ($45.9 million) was next on the list.
She was followed by older sister Venus ($11.3 million).
American gymnast Simone Biles made $10.1 million and came 4th on the list of highest female earners in sport.
Rounding out the top 5 was Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza who earned $8.8 million last year.
South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young made a cool $7.5 million last year.
Indian badminton player P.V. Sindhu made a whopping $7.2 million.
Women's world number one tennis player Ash Barty made $6.9 million.
Golfer Nelly Korda brought home $5.9 million.
Basketball player Candace Parker ($5.7 million) also made the top 10.
