Playing Roger is always such a special thing for me, world No. 2 says

Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks during an interview about his new Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Kuwait City Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait: Rafael Nadal is only too happy to give back to the game as he lines up an exhibition encounter against good friend Roger Federer in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday (February 7).

Termed ‘Match for Africa’, this is the second time that the two friends will feature against each other with the proceeds of the exhibition match going towards the Roger Federer Foundation.

“Playing Roger is always such a special thing for me. We go back in time, and while we are on court we are the most intense people. And off it, we are the best of friends. I am surely going to enjoy being on the other side of Roger this Friday,” Nadal told media.

Apart from the singles match, there will be a doubles game with Federer partnering American billionaire Bill Gates against Nadal and South African comedian and host, Trevor Noah. Presented by Credit Suisse and Rolex, the entire event – Match for Africa 6 – will be held at the 55,000-capacity Cape Town Stadium.

If this weekend’s event fills up the Cape Town Stadium, then it will easily break the world record of 42,000 fans set by the match between Federer and Alexander Zverev in Mexico City’s Plaza del Toros last November.

“It will be good to be in front of so many spectators and fans. There are people who will be eager to see us play. We have this responsibility to our sport and I think Friday’s match will help us tick off one from the list,” Nadal smiled.

The Match for Africa event was held for the first time in 2010 with two editions in Zurich and Madrid with the proceeds going to the Roger Federer Foundation and the Fundacion Rafa Nadal.

Roger Federer speaks during a media briefing at Cape Town International Airport ahead of his exhibition tennis match against Rafael Nadal, in Cape Town, South Africa, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham Image Credit: Reuters

