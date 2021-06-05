Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a return to Britain's Cameron Norrie during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France. Image Credit: AP

Paris: A relentless Rafael Nadal cruised into the last 16 of the French Open for the 16th time on Saturday, with a brutal 6-3 6-3 6-3 dismantling of Briton Cameron Norrie.

Nadal, who won his 13th title at Roland Garros last year, extended his run at the claycourt Grand Slam to an unbelievable 30 sets won in a row. He last dropped a set against Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final.

Norrie, the world number 45, battled gamely against the third seed, even breaking Nadal twice in the second set, but the ruthless Spaniard reeled him back in on both occasions, before serving out the one-sided contest a shade over two hours.

Nadal sent down 35 winners, including three aces, and broke Norrie’s serve six times in the match as he stormed into round four, where he will battle Italy’s Jannik Sinner, the 18th seed, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic through

Meanwhile, world number one Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the second week of the French Open with a dominant 6-1 6-4 6-1 third-round win over 93rd-ranked Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

The 34-year-old Serbian came into the match with a 3-0 head-to-head record against Berankis, who had never won a set in their previous meetings, and put in a clinical show on Philippe Chatrier court to stay on course for a 19th Grand Slam title.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. Image Credit: Reuters

Djokovic broke his opponent’s serve six times in the match and such was his domination that he did not face a single breakpoint on his own, losing just five points off his first service.

It is the 12th straight year that Djokovic has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros - a record in the Open Era in Paris and breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 2016 champion, who hit 30 winners against 18 unforced errors, is yet to lose a set in his three matches and will next face teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated fellow Italian Marco Cecchinato 3-6 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Djokovic has hit against Musetti a few times at practice but has never faced him in a match and feels the youngster will be a “big challenge” for him.